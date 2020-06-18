Advertisement

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted their May 2020 report for service calls to the Dexter Township Board at its June 16, 2020 meeting.

During the month of May there were 101 calls for service. Deputies began making traffic stops towards the end of the month. During this time Deputies made 8 traffic stops with no citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during last month include:

On May 20, 2020, Deputies responded to the 9000 block of McGregor Rd. Initial reports came in that a female was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her home. The female indicated money was taken from her after the assault and the suspect fled in a vehicle. MSP stopped the vehicle shortly thereafter and detained the suspect. After a thorough investigation, it was learned the female was being untruthful. She later claimed it was consensual sex with a subject she met a week ago. There was a disagreement between both parties in which the female grew angry and called the police, claiming she was raped. A report was generated and sent to the Prosecutors Office for review.

On May 24, 2020, Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Island Lake Rd. for a report of a death investigation. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the deceased was a 78-year-old male who had multiple health conditions. Further, the deceased was in the process to be placed into Hospice care. Deputies found nothing of suspicion in their investigation.

On May 24, 2020, Deputies responded to a traffic accident on North lake Rd at W. Gilbert Dr. The 911 caller reported that a vehicle had rolled over and the vehicle was on its side. The driver was requesting the caller not contact the police. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash. Upon investigation, Deputies believed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was turned over to Huron Valley Ambulance who transported the driver to the hospital. This case has been turned over to the Prosecutors Office for review.