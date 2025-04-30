April 30, 2025

Karen Lambert

CommunityMilan

Seeing Earth Day from a New Angle

Earth Day, Kofflin, Moving Milan Forward

Crowds came closer to the natural world – some experiencing it from the tree tops – at an Earth Day Celebration on April 27 at Wilson Park. In all, more than 500 people came to the first major Earth Day celebration in Milan since a student-led event in 1971, according to organizer Josh Kofflin, who is also a Milan City Councilman and Vice President of Moving Milan Forward. Kofflin, an environmental scientist, said he had dreamed of holding the event to teach sustainability for five years before convincing his friends Holly Forbis and Cassie Prior to help him organize the 33 vendors, a musician, speakers, and a nature hike Sunday. 

