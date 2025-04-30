Seeing Earth Day from a New Angle

Crowds came closer to the natural world – some experiencing it from the tree tops – at an Earth Day Celebration on April 27 at Wilson Park. In all, more than 500 people came to the first major Earth Day celebration in Milan since a student-led event in 1971, according to organizer Josh Kofflin, who is also a Milan City Councilman and Vice President of Moving Milan Forward. Kofflin, an environmental scientist, said he had dreamed of holding the event to teach sustainability for five years before convincing his friends Holly Forbis and Cassie Prior to help him organize the 33 vendors, a musician, speakers, and a nature hike Sunday.

photo courtesy of Megan Carpus

(Gal with her Camera) photo courtesy of Heather Rosa Finch photo courtesy of Tricia Jensen photo courtesy of Paul Wohlfarth photo courtesy of Heather Rosa Finch photo courtesy of Megan Carpus

(Gal with her Camera) photo courtesy of Tricia Jensen photo courtesy of Liv’s Native Nursery photo courtesy of Heather Rosa Finch