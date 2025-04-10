Sen. Sue Shink, Rep. Carrie Rheingans, and Michigan Physicians to Host Prescription Drug Affordability Town Hall 

On Thursday, Sen. Sue Shink (SD-14, Northfield Twp.) will host a town hall at the Ann Arbor District Library Traverwood Branch to discuss prescription drug affordability in Michigan and how a PDAB can help residents stay healthy and save money. She will be joined by Rep. Carrie Rheingans (HD-47, Ann Arbor); Dr. David Fivenson, a dermatologist in Ann Arbor; and Dr. Kathleen Beekman, an oncologist in Chelsea and Ypsilanti.

WHO:

Sen. Sue Shink (SD-14, Northfield Twp.) – Sponsor of PDAB legislation in Michigan

Rep. Carrie Rheingans (HD-47, Ann Arbor) – Michigan House Representative

Dr. David Fivenson, dermatologist in Ann Arbor

Dr. Kathleen Beekman, oncologist in Chelsea and Ypsilanti

WHAT: Public town hall to discuss tackling the prescription drug affordability crisis by establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) in Michigan.

WHEN: TODAY, Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 6pm ET

WHERE: Ann Arbor District Library – Traverwood Branch, 3333 Traverwood Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48105