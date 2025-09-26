September 26, 2025

Senior Center, Milan City Negotiations Proceed, but Still No Contract

Karen Lambert

Milan

After more than a year with an expired contract, the city council indicated that the city and the Milan Center for Healthy Living are making progress on negotiations.

The most recent contract between Milan City and the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living expired in July 2024. 

“We did our contract today, sent it over. I think it was received,” said Mayor Ed Kolar during his Sept. 16 city council meeting report.

However, there are still many details to work out in what Kolar told The Sun Times News will be a complete change to the partnership with the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living.

“The contract is still being written and developed by our legal team,” wrote City Manager Jim Lancaster. “Basically, right now we have a handshake agreement with MSHL on the big items with still some work to do. I think we are still a couple months out from a signed agreement that we can release.”

Kolar said once signed he expects they will have a two-year contract, but said that since negotiations are ongoing and terms could change he could not provide additional details.

The senior center’s executive director MaryAnn Opal confirmed some agreements had been made, but said she has a meeting with the city next week and a town hall meeting with members of the Milan Center for Healthy Living on Oct. 1 and can’t confirm more until after those meetings.

“We do not have a contract at this time, only some very high-level issues have been addressed,” Opal said.

“Thank you for all the work done on our contract for Milan Seniors to Healthy Living,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Shannon Wayne, at the Sept. 16 council meeting. “MaryAnn Opal thank you for being here tonight. We look forward to that contract being wrapped up.”

Wayne is the Milan City Council Liaison with the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living.

For more information, read:  Milan City, Senior Center struggle to negotiate contract in The Sun Times News.

