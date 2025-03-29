Serendipity Book Hosts ‘Book Brigade’ to Celebrate Relocation

Serendipity Books is relocating from Middle Street to Main Street and inviting the community to join in the fun with a human chain, or ‘book brigade’ as part of the move on Sunday afternoon, April 13.

Saturday, April 12th will be the last day Serendipity Books is open for business on Middle Street before moving to Main Street.

On Sunday, April 13th at 1p.m., a ‘Book Brigade’ will gather between the old location at 108 E. Middle Street and the new location at 119 S. Main Street (across from the Common Grill, and between Chelsea Bakery and Smokehouse 52 BBQ) to pass books. Once the Book Brigade is finished, the community is invited for cookies and lemonade along with a sneak peek at the new location.

“Since announcing our plans to relocate to Main Street, the outpouring of offers to help has been extraordinary,” Michelle Tuplin, Serendipity Books’ owner says. “A book brigade with our friends and neighbors feels perfect; we’ll move the bookstore, throw a fun, unique community event, and create memories. It’s not every day people are part of a Book Brigade to move their community bookstore!”

After the Book Brigade, Serendipity Books will re-open on Main Street by April 24th to welcome author Viola Shipman to Chelsea for an evening event (see details on the website at www.serendipity-books.com).

No sign-up is needed to participate in Serendipity’s April 13 event. Attendees are welcome to show up at either store location or along the East Middle – South Main Street block on Sunday at 1 p.m.

For questions, please call Serendipity Books at (734) 475-7148.

Event Address: A line between: 108 E. Middle Street and 119 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Event Date and Time: Sunday, April 13th, 1 p.m.