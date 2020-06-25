Advertisement

| 3 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Serendipity Books in Chelsea is celebrating the debut novel of Chelsea author Jeni McFarland called “The House of Deep Water,” which explores themes of racism, class, and sexual trauma in a small Midwestern town.

For this novel, the bookstore in downtown Chelsea is offering a fun event over the next few weeks that will culminate at 7 p.m. on July 22 with a virtual reading, book signing and recorded Zoom conversation.

Chelsea author Jeni McFarland stands with her debut novel, “The House of Deep Water,” which is available at Serendipity Books in Chelsea.

Serendipity bookstore owner Michelle Tuplin said the inspiration for the event began on June 3, when McFarland introduced herself to the Chelsea community via the Chelsea Residents in the Know group on Facebook.

Tuplin said there McFarland wrote, “Hi All, one of your Black neighbors here! I moved to Chelsea in January, and I have to say, I was a little nervous about living in small-town Michigan again. The town I grew up in was…rough. But the amount of support I’ve seen from people for the BLM movement really warms my heart. All this to say, thank you. I love you guys. Keep doing good work.”

McFarland spoke at the June 4 rally in support of Black Lives Matter held in Pierce Park.

Tuplin said Serendipity Books supports the Black Lives Matter movement, so it seemed like, “what better way to do that than support a local black author while welcoming Jeni to Chelsea with a community read.”

According to McFarland’s website bio, she holds an M.F.A. in Fiction from the University of Houston, where she served as a fiction editor for “Gulf Coast” magazine. She is a 2016 Kimbilio Fellow, with an essay appearing in “The Beiging of America” (2Leaf Press), and fiction in “Crack the Spine”, “Forge”, and “Spry.” Her latest story, “Damage,” is in “Lunch Ticket’s A La Carte series.”

McFarland’s website describes the novel this way:

“Facing financial trouble, Beth, a black divorcee with two kids, moves back to the Midwest to live with her white father, only to find him with a live-in girlfriend, Linda, a girl Beth babysat in high school. After returning home, Beth rekindles an old affair with a married man; she is also forced to address the town’s benign racism, as well as the sexual assault she experienced as a young child at the hands of a neighbor, both issues which her father has long refused to acknowledge. This is a story about the rage boiling inside a woman who has been quiet for too long.”

The novel has received wide acclaim. McFarland has done a handful of interviews to talk about it, including with Michigan NPR show, “Stateside.”

Here’s an excerpt of one review of the novel.

The “Lone Star Literary Review” said:

“There are voices, many and multifaceted, that speak to you in the cool, watery depths of McFarland’s prose. River Bend and the interlocking personal relationships are a spidery web of narrative connectivity between simple folks living complex, flawed lives.”

This event will be a reading, conversation between McFarland and Tuplin, and book signing. The community is encouraged to purchase the book and get reading, then send along any questions they have to Tuplin in advance of the event. Books can be returned to the bookstore for McFarland to sign.

And then on July 22, from the comfort of their home, one can sit and enjoy the conversation.

Serendipity Books is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for regular shopping. During those times, a maximum of five shoppers are invited into the store. The bookstore asks that everyone wear their own mask, as well as cotton gloves that it provides.

In addition to the regular shopping hours, private appointments are also available. Contact-free shopping, with pick up from outside the store, also remains available.

For more information or to request a copy of the novel, email serendipity.bkstore@gmail.com or call 734-475-7148.