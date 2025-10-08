Serendipity Books Hosts Dog Man Release Party with Chief Kevin Kazyak

On November 11, a new installment of Dav Pilkey’s best-selling kids series, Dog Man, will be released. To celebrate, Serendipity Books is hosting a release party that will include photo opportunities with Dog Man himself, as well as giveaways and fun activities.

Dog Man revolves around the adventures of the titular character, a half-man, half-dog who works as a police officer to fight nefarious crime. To welcome Dog Man to Chelsea, Chelsea’s very own Chief of Police, Kevin Kazyak, will also be in attendance.

The first 50 pre-orders of the book will include a free Dog Man cookie. This is a free event, but reservations are requested.

Please visit www.serendipity-books.com to RSVP.

For questions, please call Serendipity Books at (734) 475-7148

Event Address:

119 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Event Dates and Times:

Tuesday, November 11th at 3:30 pm