October 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Serendipity Books Hosts Dog Man Release Party with Chief Kevin Kazyak

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Serendipity Books Hosts Dog Man Release Party with Chief Kevin Kazyak

On November 11, a new installment of Dav Pilkey’s best-selling kids series, Dog Man, will be released. To celebrate, Serendipity Books is hosting a release party that will include photo opportunities with Dog Man himself, as well as giveaways and fun activities.

Dog Man revolves around the adventures of the titular character, a half-man, half-dog who works as a police officer to fight nefarious crime. To welcome Dog Man to Chelsea, Chelsea’s very own Chief of Police, Kevin Kazyak, will also be in attendance.

The first 50 pre-orders of the book will include a free Dog Man cookie. This is a free event, but reservations are requested.

Please visit www.serendipity-books.com to RSVP.

For questions, please call Serendipity Books at (734) 475-7148

Event Address:

119 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

 Event Dates and Times:

Tuesday, November 11th at 3:30 pm

Latest articles

Serendipity Books Hosts Dog Man Release Party with Chief Kevin Kazyak

STN Staff

Chelsea Senior Center Hosts Listening Session on State Plan on Aging

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News