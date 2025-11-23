November 23, 2025

Serendipity Books to host Main Street Park Fundraiser

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

Serendipity Books is hosting a unique event in the bookstore to support the building of the Main Street Park in Chelsea.

Browse the bookstore, enjoy sushi, snacks, beverages, and conversation. Hear from park representatives about the park construction and behind-the-scenes moments as this park becomes a reality.

Proceeds from ticket sales and 10% of book sales will support the Main Street Park Alliance. Beverages, sushi, and space courtesy of Withington’s, The Grateful Crow, and Serendipity Books.

The Main Street Park, comprised of nearly 3 acres of parkland, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2026. The park will offer active recreational space, as well as native habitat restoration, within walking distance of Chelsea’s downtown area.

Tickets for this unique and special event are available here.

Event Address:

119 S. Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Event Dates and Times:

Novel Evening to Build the Park: Sunday, December 7th, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Contact: Michelle Tuplin: [email protected]

