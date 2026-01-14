Serendipity, HRC Plan Silent Read Event to Honor MLK

Serendipity Books and Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) will host an afternoon of peaceful reflection and quiet community with a silent read event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The silent read will take place at Serendipity Books at 119 S. Main Street Chelsea, on Monday, Jan. 19 at noon.

Books on the life of MLK, the history of civil rights and peaceful protests will be provided for attendees to borrow as they settle in for an hour of quiet companiable reading. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own books or audiobooks with headphones to use instead. Light refreshment will be provided.

“A silent reading event is our invitation to learn our history and inform our future,” Serendipity bookseller Lucy Lawrence said. “The fight for civil rights continues to this day and it is important that we read about civil rights leaders and liberation movements throughout generations.”

HRC Chair Mary Keaton emphasized the importance of MLK’s legacy.

“Winter is a time of rest, reflection and planning,” Keaton said. “This event feels like the perfect way to gather with our community, honor a man whose teachings are even more profound than ever, and contemplate the very essence of our society.”

