A report published in the Sun Times January 22, 2020, titled “Busy Year in Sylvan” contained some factual errors. The article should have said that zoning compliance permits are issued for all construction in Sylvan Township, not just accessory structures. It also should have indicated that zoning permits are required no matter the size of the structure being proposed for construction on a parcel.

The report also should have stated that in 2018 there were 55 total zoning compliance permits, 11 of which were new housing.

The article also should have stated that Venshure Test Systems is the vehicle testing company for which Sylvan Township has been requested to provide hookup to the township’s water system for the company’s project at 18600 Old US 12. Venshure tests vehicles from many different automakers.

The article also should have stated that the water line going under Old US 12 that would service the Venshure Test Systems property only needed to be upsized if the township wishes to have the capacity to serve other potential industrial properties along the township’s side of Old US 12.

We apologize for the error and any confusion that may have resulted.

Below is the corrected article.

Busy Year in Sylvan Township

| 2 min read | by Sean Dalton, sdalton@thesuntimesnews.com |

New home construction is on the rise in Sylvan Township over the past couple of years and that trend will intensify during this new year according to the township’s zoning officer.

Carol Konieczki gave her report to the Sylvan Township Board of Trustees, within which she outlined the trend using data on zoning compliance permits.

Zoning compliance permits are typically used for accessory structures such as sheds and other outbuildings that are less than 200 square feet, or in other cases where a full-blown building permit is unnecessary.

Many of the permit requests were attached to newly constructed homes, which Konieczki believes will continue to be the case going forward.

“We have been extremely busy,” Konieczki said, outlining the fact that in 2019 there were 66 zoning compliance permit requests which included 25 permits tied to new single-family home construction

The prior year there were 55 zoning compliance permit requests with 11 more tied to new home construction.

The year prior to that, in 2017, there were slightly fewer at 43 permit requests and 10 more linked to new home construction.

“It’s significant,” Konieczki said, after throwing numbers from the Chelsea Hillcrest planned unit development which adds 17 more living units to the mix.

Housing starts aren’t the only thing hopping. Economic development opportunities abound, according to Konieczki.

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) has approached the township about hooking up their 6,500 square foot site on 35 acres to the townships water system, which would be a massive boon to the township which is famous in the region for over-investing in water and sewer service facilities for residential developments that evaporated around the time of the 2008 financial collapse.

The vehicle testing facility will be located where a locally operated fencing company used to be.

“They were originally just going to hook up for fire prevention, but now they’re going to hook up for (all) domestic (consumption),” Konieczki said, adding that the water line would need to be “up-sized” to serve such a large customer from the township’s existing water capacity.

Konieczki said that the line size should be increased with potentially serving all of the industrial zoned land on that side of Old US 12 in mind. It’s something that is being discussed, with participation from the township’s legal counsel, on an ongoing basis.

The final bright point Konieczki pointed out was the that a landscaping company is opening in the near future on Brown Drive in the township, which would connect to the township’s sewer system. A water hookup for that business is not available, according to Konieczki.

“We are getting a lot of development interest and people are taking a look at us,” she said to the board.

“I think 2020 is going to be as busy or busier than 2019, which has been a real crazy year — a good year.”