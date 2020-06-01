Advertisement

SHARON TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED 2020/2021 BUDGET

The Sharon Township BUDGET hearing will be held June 4, 2020 @ 7:00pm at the Town Hall (18010 Pleasant Lake Rd)

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

NOTICE OF MEETING DATE CHANGE

The regular July board meeting will be held on TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Sharon Town Hall (18010 Pleasant Lake Rd). There will be NO MEETING IN JULY. The purpose of this meeting is to hold our regular meeting and adopt the 2020/2021 Budget. The budget will be available at the town hall. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Supervisor Psarouthakis @ sharonsupervisor@gmail.com

Submitted by: Kimberley A Potocki, Sharon Township Clerk Approved by: Peter Psarouthakis, Sharon Township Supervisor