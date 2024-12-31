Sharon Township Triumphs Over Gravel Mine Battle

Sharon Township residents celebrate a hard-fought legal victory preserving farmland from a proposed gravel mine by a billion-dollar global goliath.

Photo: Sharon Township Hall. Credit: David Burdette, Wikipedia

It’s a happy new year for Sharon Township residents who celebrated a major legal victory in their fight to preserve 400 acres of farmland from being converted into a gravel mine by Stoneco.

In a significant legal and environmental case, Sharon Township found itself defending its community values against a corporate proposal to convert 400 acres of farmland into a gravel mine. Stoneco, a Michigan-based aggregate company, owned by CRH, a multi-billion dollar building products company based in Dublin, Ireland, sought to develop the land, citing its economic potential and the demand for construction materials. However, township officials and residents raised concerns over environmental impact, noise, traffic, and preservation of agricultural land, ultimately leading to a heated legal battle.

The Court Order

The Washtenaw County Circuit Court granted Sharon Township’s Motion for Summary Disposition. The court’s ruling dismissed the lawsuit Stoneco (Michigan Materials and Aggregates Company) filed with prejudice, meaning Stoneco cannot file the same claim again. This decision was finalized on December 30, 2024. The case was presided over by Hon. Timothy P. Connors. The order resolves the case’s last pending issue, marking the legal dispute’s final disposition.

Stoneco’s Proposal

In February 2021, Stoneco submitted a formal application to Sharon Township for rezoning and operational permits to transform the farmland into a sprawling gravel mining operation. The company assured compliance with environmental standards and emphasized the economic benefits, including potential job creation and increased local tax revenue.

However, opposition emerged swiftly. Residents, farmers, and environmental advocates voiced fears about the mine’s potential to deplete groundwater, disrupt ecosystems, and alter the rural character of Sharon Township. Public hearings drew large crowds, with many urging township officials to deny the proposal.

Sharon Township’s Decision

The township conducted a comprehensive review process involving studies, expert testimony, and legal consultations. After months of deliberation, the Sharon Township Board of Trustees denied Stoneco’s application In July 2023. The decision was rooted in the township’s master plan, which prioritizes farmland preservation and sustainable land use, and community feedback overwhelmingly opposing the project. Subsequently, Stoneco filed an appeal in Washtenaw County Circuit Court, which was denied in August 2024, upholding the township’s decision.

Stoneco Files Lawsuit

Immediately following the permit denial, Stoneco filed a lawsuit against Sharon Township, alleging the decision was arbitrary and violated their property rights. The company argued that the township’s denial disregarded factual evidence supporting the mine’s minimal environmental impact and its compliance with zoning laws.

Court Judgment

After a lengthy court battle, the case was brought to judgment. The court sided with Sharon Township, affirming the board’s decision to deny the permit. The ruling stated that the township acted within its legal authority, basing its decision on sound reasoning and adherence to its master plan.

The judgment is a landmark victory for Sharon Township and the power of community engagement in land use decisions. It underscores the importance of balancing economic development with environmental preservation and local autonomy.