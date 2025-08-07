Shelter Association of Washtenaw County Announces New Executive Director

Community News

The Shelter Association of Washtenaw County has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Nicole Adelman, who will start her new position Sep 8.

Adelman has devoted her career to issues of public health, having served in leadership roles, including as Executive Director for Alpha House and The Corner Health Center. Most recently, Ms. Adelman was Director of Substance Use Services for the Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan. Nicole has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, and a master’s in public health, also from the University of Michigan.

“SAWC has been a critical resource for our community’s most vulnerable for more than 43 years,” Board Chair Barry Bateman, M.D., said. “The role of Executive Director is incredibly important to our community and mission. We are thrilled to have Nicole Adelman joining us; her vast executive experience in public health advocacy and programming make her uniquely qualified for this very critical role.”

Adelman has led teams providing public health services, including matters relating to housing and homelessness for families, children and individuals, and she has said she’s honored to lend her talents and leadership in Washtenaw County.

“I look forward to serving the community and guests of the Shelter Association,” Adelman said. “The team and Board at SAWC are exceptional, and it will be a great honor to lead this team. I am proud to be a member of the network of housing-related organizations in Washtenaw County. Working collaboratively to address the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness and engaging with the community in Washtenaw County is a profound privilege.”