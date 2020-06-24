Advertisement

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton

by Doug Marrin

Washtenaw County Jerry Sheriff Clayton has recently been featured on several national/international news stories where he speaks to the type of reform we have been working on here in Washtenaw County.

Sheriff Clayton has spent 30 years in law enforcement and is currently serving his third term as the Sheriff of Washtenaw County. The Sheriff’s Office has a staff of approximately 420 people to serve a population of 368,00 residents in the 720-square miles of Washtenaw County.

Last week, Sheriff Clayton was elected as a founding member of the Council on Criminal Justice, a national invitational membership organization and think tank that advances understanding of the criminal justice policy choices facing the nation and builds consensus for solutions that enhance safety and justice for all.

The Council’s advisory Board of Trustees is co-chaired by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Mark Holden of Koch Industries, and includes U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, former California Gov. Jerry Brown, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, and Van Jones of CNN. The governing Board of Directors is chaired by Laurie O. Robinson, who twice served as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs. The Council was founded by its president and chief executive officer, Adam Gelb, a former journalist, U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee staffer, and director of public safety initiatives at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Because of his experience and expertise, Sheriff Clayton was sought out by national news programs to speak on the current crisis and police reform.

