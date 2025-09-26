September 26, 2025

Sheriff Dyer and Dexter Council Discuss Traffic Concerns

STN Staff

Dexter

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer attended Dexter City Council’s Sept. 22 meeting to update the council on the progress made during her current term, which began in January of this year.

“Some of our big things that we’re focusing on is staffing,” Dyer said. “We recognize that that’s been a problem for a number of years since the pandemic, and after it’s just been harder to hire law enforcement. We made a number of really positive changes to our training and HR division. So we’re actually seeing a lot more local people apply. We’re sending people to the Academy for sponsorships. We just had five graduate from Washtenaw’s academy, and then we have three graduating from Schoolcraft.”

According to the Sheriff’s report, in August of 2025 the department responded to 169 calls in Dexter, the largest percentage of which was made up of miscellaneous traffic complaints. During the meeting, councilmember Wa-Louisa Hubbard mentioned concerns about speeding in local areas.

“We have to be able to say this is a concern,” councilmember Joe Semifero said. “We need to focus on this. And literally, there’s never been a time in over 20 years that I’ve been on and off Council, there’s never, ever, ever been a time and speeding has not been a problem.”

Sheriff Dyer recommended council members direct citizens with speeding concerns to the department so they stay aware of the problem.

“We can do details, because we have county wide traffic cars as well,” she said. “So if there’s a specific area that is just an ongoing problem where you’re hearing a lot of complaints, we really want residents to let us know, so then we can do the directed enforcement and traffic control, for example.”

The Sheriff’s full report is available through the Dexter City Council’s website in their Sept. 22 agenda packet.

