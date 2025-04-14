Shirley Edwards Turns 100 Surrounded by Love and Laughter

From surviving the Great Depression to celebrating with 13 great-grandchildren, Shirley Edwards reflects on a century of strength, family, and joy.

Photo: Shirley Edwards 100th birthday. Photo by Sue Kelch

On April 13, family and friends gathered around Shirley Edwards’ home in Saline to celebrate her 100th birthday. Family members came as far away as Kentucky, and included her two children, Trudy Collins and Richard Edwards; five grandchildren, including Scott Musson, Kevin Musson, Meghan Westbrook, Adam Edwards, and Michael Edwards; and 13 of 14 great grandchildren.

Shirley was born in 1925 in Ann Arbor to Elsa and Carl Breining. She had four brothers and four sisters and is the last one living. Shirley graduated from Ann Arbor High in 1943, and in 1946, she married Paul Edwards from Kentucky.

In 1966, the family moved to a 160-acre farm on Saline Waterworks Road in Saline. From 1971 to 1974, Shirley and Paul bought and ran together Archie’s Tavern, where Dan’s Tavern is now. Then in 1986 they moved from the farm into town. Sadly, Paul passed away in 1987, and Shirley has remained in their home and lives with her son Richard.

Shirley’s High School Graduation photo courtesy of Edwards family Shirley and Paul Edwards courtesy of Edwards Family Shirley and baby Trudy courtesy of Edwards family

Shirley’s granddaughter Meghan helped organize this happy birthday celebration. She proudly says, “Over the years, Shirley has overcome several bouts with cancer and today remains in remission. She has always been a healthy, strong-willed, determined, compassionate mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.”

You can be sure Shirley has seen a lot over the last 100 years. When asked if she wishes she could bring something back from her childhood, she states succinctly, “I wouldn’t want to bring back anything – it was the Great Depression.”

So what is Shirley’s secret to living long and thriving? “Don’t take material things for granted and spend more time with family.” And Shirley’s favorite saying? “It is what it is!” Truly words to live by.

Happy 100 trips around the sun, Shirley!