Shirley M. (Peterson) Roskowski

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 91 passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Flint, MI on July 8, 1928, the daughter of Neil and Madonna (Booher) Peterson.

On September 6, 1948, she married Alex L. Roskowski at All Saints Catholic Church in Flint, MI, and he survives. In addition to her husband, survivors include their children, Terry Roskowski, Michael (Loretta) Roskowski, Lynne Roskowski-Farley, Karin Ross, Al (Kim) Roskowski, and Kenneth Roskowski; sisters, Donna Russel and Janeen Draheim; grandchildren, Alexander, Laura (John Nuttall), Sean, Joel, Kali; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Zelia.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents. Shirley was a graduate of Flint Northern High School, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. For years, she served as Tour Guide for visitors at Jiffy/Chelsea Milling Company. For almost 60 years, she was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Shirley loved to paint artistically, loved to cook, always liked hunting with Alex in her younger years, and enjoyed attending concerts at Busch Gardens while residing in Florida during the winter months. She was a member of the Scarlet Belles Red Hat Society, a member of Newcomers Friends of Jackson, and she enjoyed traveling to North Hudson, FL. Shirley loved square dancing and rollerskating, and she belonged to the Michigan Round and Square Dancers Club. In addition, she was a long-time volunteer at Chelsea Community Hospital. Shirley was known for her fun hats, sweet and loving smile, and lots of special hugs–“Because they are a great gift, one size fits all, and they are easy to exchange.” She will truly be missed by her loving husband, Alex, her family, and everyone who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Sat., May 30, 11:00 a.m., from St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, MI. Visitation will be at the church the same day, 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Funeral Directors are strictly following current CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those in attendance will be instructed accordingly. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Shirley may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, www.mitchellfuneral.com.