SHS Drama Club Sings A Big “Hello Dolly”

The Saline High School Drama Club staged the smash Broadway hit “Hello Dolly” on Feb. 27 – Mar. 1st in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center. Hello Dolly first premiered in 1963 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, with Carol Channing playing the lead role of Dolly Gallagher Levi. The musical moved to Broadway in 1964. The script was written by Michael Stewart, based on the Thorton Wilder play The Matchmaker. Jerry Herman wrote the music and lyrics.

Dolly was directed by Alyss Dawson, a Saline grad and veteran of the drama club. Choreography by Elizabeth Colson, another Saline grad and drama club veteran. Vocal direction by Sarah Deas and Jane Panikkar. This production was a success on so many levels. It featured a cast of forty-one, an orchestra of thirty and a tech crew comprised by SHS students.

Dolly was played by senior Reece Welliver, who starred last year as Donna in Mama Mia. Welliver was a commanding presence on the stage, becoming her character in mind, body and spirit. Her soprano voice shined while singing the two most iconic songs, “Before The Parade Passes By” and “Hello Dolly”. She was absolutely adorable singing “So Long Dearie”.

Cooper Bush as Ambrose, Reece Welliver as Dolly and Lana Wagner as Emmengarde. Photo by Nathan Bush.

Senior Holly Peavler played Horace Vandergelder, the object of Dolly’s affection. Peavler brought maturity to the role, which was needed. With a strong baritone singing voice, the character of Vandergelder came across as described in the dialogue – “rich, heartless and mean.” Peavler’s Vandergelder was crotchety until he wasn’t, which worked so well.

Holly Peavler as Horace Vandergelder. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Dolly featured a strong supporting cast, with Evan Schlitt (senior) as Cornelius, Drew Harrigan (junior) as Barnaby, Kayla Sinclair (junior) as Irene Malloy and Nava Meshinchi (junior) playing Minnie Fay. The guys were charming as bumbling stock clerks in a feed store who decide to head to NYC to celebrate and get arrested, with $1.47 in their pockets, to meet women. Their ineptness with women is endearing and funny.

Sinclair’s Mrs. Malloy was top-notch. She sang “Ribbons Down My Back” perfectly. By not trying to conquer the number, she came across as sweet, an 1890’s version of the girl next door. Sinclair was confident and in control. Meschinchi’s Fay was shy, awkward and insecure, Meschinchi was the ying to Sinclair’s yang. Senior Cooper Bush portrayed Ambrose Kemper who sought to marry Ermengarde, played by sophomore Lana Wagner. Everyone’s favorite love song came late in Act II when Schlitt and Sinclair sang “It Only Takes A Moment”, declaring their love for each other.

Kayla Sinclair as Mrs. Molloy singing “Ribbons Down My Back”. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Though too numerous to name, kudos to the ensemble which added so much to the success of Dolly. Watching Before the Parade Passes By, the Waiters’ Gallup and the Polka sequence was a highlight of the show, proving once again that there is no such thing as a small part.

Colson’s choreography blended the dancers with the non-dancers to create a stage full of pizazz. Especially notable was “Before The Parade Passes By” and in Act II, the Waiter’s Gallup. In the ensemble numbers, the entire stage was a sea of constant motion. Costume designer Shannon Leon developed colorful, period costumes, none better than the costume that Welliver wore coming down the stairs singing Hello Dolly.

Welliver as Dolly leading in “Before The Parade Passes By”. Photo by Nathan Bush.

The problems that existed in Thursday’s final dress rehearsal, sound, the volume of the orchestra over-powering the singing voices and a couple of lighting design issues were all corrected by Sunday afternoon. Dance steps were perfected, harmonies on ensemble songs were robust and the character development was more natural. And, given the loud and nearly full house, the energy exchanged between the audience and actors was exciting.

What made this musical poignant were the seniors, on stage and in the pit, in their last performance at SHS. It was exciting, with a touch of sadness and nostalgia. Asked about her lead role, Welliver said, “I am a lot like Dolly. It was fun to play her. It fit my personality.” Next year Welliver will attend the UM School of Music, Theatre and Dance in their vocal performance concentration. Cooper Bush has applied to seven drama/theatre programs and is awaiting hearing from the schools.

The orchestra, under the direction of Chad Hayes, was terrific. The score for Dolly is the same as what gets played on Broadway. The complexity of the music was challenging for high school musicians. After over thirty rehearsals, and many individual consultations with Hayes, this orchestra, comprised of one freshman, six sophomores, eight juniors and fifteen seniors, mastered it. During the curtain calls on Sunday, the orchestra received a standing ovation. Senior violinist Yohei Koroda, playing first chair, took over for Hayes and conducted the exit music. He was impressive and in total command. He too has applied to several universities and is waiting for responses. He hopes to one day be a conductor of a symphony orchestra.

The SHS Drama Club prides itself on providing a welcoming environment where everyone can find a place and know they belong. And that is the enduring appeal of the arts, of live theatre, there is a place for everyone, whether on stage, backstage or operating the light board or spotlight, they find their niche in the theatre.