Sibley Road Bridge Replacement Set for 2027 in Sylvan Township

Photo: Sibley Rd (east) Bridge, over Letts Creek, between Bush Rd and Werkner Rd in Sylvan Township. Courtesy WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is preparing to replace the aging Sibley Road Bridge, a key transportation link located over Letts Creek, between Bush Road and Werkner Road in Sylvan Township. Built in 1968, the bridge has long surpassed its intended service life and has been under weight restrictions for several years. Its replacement is essential to maintaining safe and efficient travel for residents, emergency services, and commercial traffic in the area.

The $1.5M bridge replacement project is currently in the design phase, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027. Funding for the project has been secured through a State of Michigan Local Bridge Program grant administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation, supporting WCRC investment in bridge infrastructure improvements.

“This project plays a vital role in maintaining safe and reliable connections for the community,” said Nate Murphy, Senior Project Manager, Design and Construction. “Support from our funding partners is essential to preserving and upgrading our local transportation network.”

As part of the project development process, residents may observe staff conducting field work in the project area. This work may result in intermittent traffic delays. Tree removals will also be necessary to accommodate the planned improvements.

During the 2027 construction, the Sibley Rd Bridge will be fully closed to traffic, and a signed detour route will be provided to ensure continued connectivity for motorists. In addition to replacing the bridge, a portion of the roadway approaching the structure on both sides will be repaved to enhance overall roadway conditions.

WCRC will host virtual public information meetings and provide community members with opportunities to learn more about the project, ask questions, and share feedback.