Sign Up Now for Dexter’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade

Thousands Expected to Line New Route for 250th Anniversary Celebration

Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade is one of the community’s pinnacle events and 2026 promises to be especially memorable.

On Monday, May 25, 2026, the Rotary Club of Dexter will once again sponsor the annual parade, which this year will celebrate 250 years of the United States of America (1776–2026). Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets and now is the time for local organizations, businesses, civic groups, and youth teams to sign up to participate.

Each year, the parade draws large crowds from across the Dexter area, making it one of the city’s most cherished and well-attended traditions. Organizers anticipate another strong turnout in 2026, especially with the historic 250th anniversary theme adding extra excitement to the celebration.

New Parade Route for 2026

Due to construction on Main Street, the parade route will change this year.

The procession will travel down Dexter-Ann Arbor Road toward Monument Park, but instead of continuing onto Main Street, it will turn left onto Baker Road, as Main Street will be closed for construction.

Spectators are encouraged to plan ahead and find viewing spots along the adjusted route. As always, thousands are expected to gather along the parade path to honor those who served and sacrificed for the nation.

How to Participate

Groups interested in marching in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade should contact organizer Steve Feinman at [email protected].

With thousands watching and a once-in-a-generation 250th anniversary theme, 2026 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for participants and spectators alike.

Now is the time to sign up and be part of one of Dexter’s most meaningful and beloved traditions.

A Tradition of Community Participation

Last year’s parade featured an impressive lineup of participants representing the breadth of the Dexter community. Organizations that marched in 2025 included (and we hope to see you again!):

Veterans & Service Organizations:

American Legion

Schools & Student Groups:

DCS Dreadbots

DCS Dexter Hockey Club

DCS Moose/Dexter Trap

Local Businesses:

Dexter Builders

Roofman

Recycling for Dexter

SBK Orthodontics

Big Games

Churches:

St. Joseph Parish

St. Andrews

Huron River Methodist

Webster Church

Civic & Community Groups:

Dexter Lions Club

UA190 Local JTC Plumbers

Dexter Historical Society

Education Foundation for Dexter

Dexter Senior Center

Ms. Washtenaw County

WAVE

Michigan Foster Care Closet

Cancer Community Support

League of Women Voters

North Star Reach

Dexter Township

Vintage & Classic Vehicles:

Charlie Carver

Chelsea Classic Cruisers

Chuck Graham

Huron Valley Corvette Club

White Oak Farm

Roger Phel

Youth Organizations:

Black Belt Academy

Cub Scout Pack 477

Dancers Edge

Dexter Area Girl Scouts

Dexter Boy Scout Troop 448

Dexter Boy Scout Troop 456

Dexter Community Aquatic

Dexter Little League

Studio 3 Dance Studio

Michigan Academy of Dance

Ann Arbor Christian School

Champion Gymnastics

Blue Ribbon 4-H Club

Featured photo: 2024 Dexter Memorial Day Parade. Photo by Thomas Morris