Sign Up Now for Dexter’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade

Thousands Expected to Line New Route for 250th Anniversary Celebration
Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade is one of the community’s pinnacle events and 2026 promises to be especially memorable.
On Monday, May 25, 2026, the Rotary Club of Dexter will once again sponsor the annual parade, which this year will celebrate 250 years of the United States of America (1776–2026). Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets and now is the time for local organizations, businesses, civic groups, and youth teams to sign up to participate.
Each year, the parade draws large crowds from across the Dexter area, making it one of the city’s most cherished and well-attended traditions. Organizers anticipate another strong turnout in 2026, especially with the historic 250th anniversary theme adding extra excitement to the celebration.
New Parade Route for 2026
Due to construction on Main Street, the parade route will change this year.
The procession will travel down Dexter-Ann Arbor Road toward Monument Park, but instead of continuing onto Main Street, it will turn left onto Baker Road, as Main Street will be closed for construction.
Spectators are encouraged to plan ahead and find viewing spots along the adjusted route. As always, thousands are expected to gather along the parade path to honor those who served and sacrificed for the nation.
How to Participate
Groups interested in marching in the 2026 Memorial Day Parade should contact organizer Steve Feinman at [email protected].
With thousands watching and a once-in-a-generation 250th anniversary theme, 2026 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for participants and spectators alike.
Now is the time to sign up and be part of one of Dexter’s most meaningful and beloved traditions.
A Tradition of Community Participation
Last year’s parade featured an impressive lineup of participants representing the breadth of the Dexter community. Organizations that marched in 2025 included (and we hope to see you again!):
Veterans & Service Organizations:
- American Legion
Schools & Student Groups:
- DCS Dreadbots
- DCS Dexter Hockey Club
- DCS Moose/Dexter Trap
Local Businesses:
- Dexter Builders
- Roofman
- Recycling for Dexter
- SBK Orthodontics
- Big Games
Churches:
- St. Joseph Parish
- St. Andrews
- Huron River Methodist
- Webster Church
Civic & Community Groups:
- Dexter Lions Club
- UA190 Local JTC Plumbers
- Dexter Historical Society
- Education Foundation for Dexter
- Dexter Senior Center
- Ms. Washtenaw County
- WAVE
- Michigan Foster Care Closet
- Cancer Community Support
- League of Women Voters
- North Star Reach
- Dexter Township
Vintage & Classic Vehicles:
- Charlie Carver
- Chelsea Classic Cruisers
- Chuck Graham
- Huron Valley Corvette Club
- White Oak Farm
- Roger Phel
Youth Organizations:
- Black Belt Academy
- Cub Scout Pack 477
- Dancers Edge
- Dexter Area Girl Scouts
- Dexter Boy Scout Troop 448
- Dexter Boy Scout Troop 456
- Dexter Community Aquatic
- Dexter Little League
- Studio 3 Dance Studio
- Michigan Academy of Dance
- Ann Arbor Christian School
- Champion Gymnastics
- Blue Ribbon 4-H Club
Featured photo: 2024 Dexter Memorial Day Parade. Photo by Thomas Morris