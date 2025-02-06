February 06, 2025

Sign Up Now to Join Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade

Dexter’s Memorial Day Parade, set for Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM, is a favorite community tradition that brings thousands of spectators to Main Street to honor those who served.

The Rotary Club of Dexter invites community members and organizations to participate in this cherished event. Known as one of Dexter’s pinnacle celebrations, the parade offers an opportunity to showcase honor, service, and unity. To join the lineup, contact Steve Feinman at sfeinman@mindspring.com.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this perennial favorite!

