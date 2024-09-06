Silver Maples Bids Farewell to CEO Julie Deppner, Announces Interim Leadership Plan

Community News

With hearts full of gratitude and emotion, we celebrated the incredible journey of our beloved President and CEO, Julie Deppner, and wished her well as she embarks on a new chapter in her professional career as the President and CEO of Heritage of Kalamazoo.

For the past eight years, Julie has been the driving force behind Silver Maples’ growth and transformation, leaving an enduring legacy in our community. Her vision and dedication are evident in every aspect of our community, from the Kitchen Expansion Project to the construction of the DeerRidge Villas. She guided us through the challenges of the COVID pandemic with unwavering strength and compassion, and her leadership was instrumental in the successful sponsorship change with Brio Living Services. Julie’s decisive yet warm leadership not only elevated Silver Maples to an award-winning level but also fostered a deep sense of connection and care among residents, staff, families, and the greater community of Chelsea.

Photo courtesy of Silver Maples

“Julie has been an incredible leader; the perfect person to represent Silver Maples,” said Steve Petty, Board Chair. “Her vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on our community, and while we will miss her dearly, we are excited to see the great things she will accomplish in her next chapter.”

As Silver Maples looks ahead, we are pleased to announce our interim leadership plan as the Board of Directors continue its search for a new President and CEO. During this transitional period, the day-to-day operations will be led by a team of dedicated and experienced professionals:

Christina Kim , Vice President of Sales & Marketing

, Vice President of Sales & Marketing JoAnne Reynolds , Vice President of Human Resources

, Vice President of Human Resources Mark Royce, Director of Finance

In choosing this trusted leadership team, we recognize the immense value of continuity and familiarity within our community. Christina, JoAnne, and Mark bring a combined 30 years of experience serving the Silver Maples community, with deep ties to our mission and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their leadership ensures that Silver Maples will continue to operate at the high standard we’ve all come to expect, providing stability and a shared vision during this transition. By entrusting our community to those who know it best, we are prioritizing the well-being of our residents and staff, and the integrity of the environment that Julie worked so hard to cultivate.

“We believe that continuity in leadership is key during this transitional phase,” said Steve Petty, Board Chair. “Christina, JoAnne, and Mark have a profound understanding of our community’s values and operations. Their deep-rooted connection to Silver Maples ensures that we will continue to thrive, and it gives us confidence as we seek a new CEO who will build on the strong foundation that Julie has laid. We aim to announce a new President and CEO by the end of 2024 or early in the new year, ensuring a smooth transition as we move into the next chapter of our community’s journey.”