Silver Maples Earns Regional and National Honors

Silver Maples of Chelsea has been named both a 2025 Metropolitan Detroit Best and Brightest Company to Work For® and a 2025 National Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

As part of the selection process, organizations share information about their workplace practices while team members are invited to confidentially share their experiences related to culture, engagement, and support. Results are evaluated by an independent research firm, with only the top 15 percent of companies earning Best and Brightest honors.

“Being recognized at both the regional and national level speaks volumes about the culture our team has helped build,” said Amanda Beulle, Director of Human Resources for Silver Maples. “Our employees are the foundation of Silver Maples, and this award affirms our commitment to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and connected to a shared purpose.”

Employee feedback played a significant role in Silver Maples’ recognition. Survey results showed exceptionally strong scores in areas tied to culture, purpose, and engagement. 96% of employees agreed that Silver Maples contributes positively to the local community, while 95% said they clearly understand the organization’s mission, values, and expectations for their role. More than nine in ten employees reported that they are proud to work at Silver Maples and would recommend the organization as a great place to work.

Silver Maples also outperformed the National Best and Brightest norm in one of the program’s most telling measures: employee advocacy. When asked whether they would recommend their workplace to others, 91%of Silver Maples employees responded favorably, compared to a national norm of 85%.

Employees also rated Silver Maples highly for promoting a positive culture, supporting professional development, and aligning organizational values with their own. When asked what they value most about working at Silver Maples, employees most often pointed to culture, relationships, and shared purpose—highlighting “the positive work environment and supportive staff,” “culture and high standards,” and “a strong sense of community and trust within the organization.”

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, emphasized that award recipients stand out for prioritizing their employees and cultivating strong workplace cultures.

“By putting their employees first, these organizations have created a foundation that sets them apart as leaders in their industries and communities,” said Kluge.