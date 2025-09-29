Silver Maples Hosts Harvest Art Market

Silver Maples of Chelsea invites the community to celebrate creativity at the 17th Annual Harvest Art Market on Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 100 Silver Maples Dr.

This event will bring together more than 20 talented artisans offering an array of original, handcrafted works. Guests can shop a mix of paintings, textiles, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts, woodwork, photography, cards, and mixed media creations—perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself.

The market will also host a community bake sale with a variety of treats, including cookies, cakes, brownies, and breads. Proceeds support Silver Maples student scholarships.

“Our goal is simple: connect people with unique, handmade art at prices that feel accessible,” said Life Enrichment Director Winn Nichols. “The variety this year is incredible—you’re guaranteed to discover something memorable.”

Art by Lindsey Dahl

The 2025 Market highlights both familiar favorites and exciting newcomers. Returning artists include Lindsey Dahl, known for her lively animal portraits, and David Kaemming, celebrated for his playful ceramics and mixed media work. Longtime vendor Cheryl Green will once again showcase her crowd-pleasing functional pottery. Hoola Jewelry is a great booth to stop at to find a gift for yourself or a friend. New this year are Christina Vallem, who crafts earrings from vintage cookie tins, and Deb Pearson with her intricate paper art.

Art by Christina Vallem

Admission and parking are free, and the entire event takes place indoors, making it a perfect fall outing while supporting local makers.

For a preview of this year’s artists, follow the event on Facebook: Harvest Art Market 2025