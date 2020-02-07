Advertisement





Area Senior Living Community Receives National Recognition For Their Exemplary Efforts in Creating a Culture of Engagement and Satisfaction.

| 3 min read | from Silver Maples of Chelsea |

Silver Maples Leadership Team

Chelsea, Michigan, February 6, 2020 – Holleran, a premier research and consulting organization that offers employee and resident engagement benchmarks to senior living communities nationwide, recently announced their 2019 Choice Community Award Winners.

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood, is excited to share they were recently honored for their excellence in Employee Engagement, a distinction only given to 35 communities nationally. Additionally, the organization received Holleran’s Highest Honors, a recognition that is rarely bestowed. This distinction is the most prestigious accolade presented by the firm and one that recognizes organizations who are truly “the best of the best” when it comes to employee satisfaction and engagement. This rare distinction ranks Silver Maples in the top 5% of not-for-profit senior living communities surveyed nationwide, with only 22 communities earning this special honor in 2019.

The Choice Community Award recognizes organizations with strong cultures of engagement.

For a community to earn the “Choice Community Award,” it must be a cut above,” says Michele Holleran, CEO. “To become a Choice Community recipient is to earn a distinction that is truly meaningful. It means that the campus is a place where engagement is deeply felt; a place where residents are successfully aging and where employees are passionate,” she concludes. The criteria for the Highest Honors Award is even more rigorous, including higher thresholds for engagement mean scores and response rates

Holleran has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement in the senior living space. Currently, the benchmark comprises more than 160,000 resident and employee surveys, all completed within the last two years. This enables organizations to compare their performance to their peers, whether they are across the road or across the country. Utilizing this extensive body of research, Holleran’s “Choice Community Awards” recognizes the most engaging senior living organizations in the nation.

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood is a vibrant community that excels at creating and supporting a positive aging experience. Their mission statement was updated three years ago with the help of residents and staff in an effort to accurately define the passion and goals for the organization. Silver Maples challenges their staff to promote enriching experiences to inspire personal growth, create opportunities to develop meaningful relationships, and provide a healthy, secure and supportive place for residents to call home.

“The results from our employees that participated in the Holleran Employee Engagement Survey truly demonstrate the strong, healthy culture we work very hard to achieve. Our employees are extremely engaged and committed to the success of Silver Maples. We have individuals who are highly invested in our community, which enhances life for our residents, states Julie Deppner, CEO/Executive Director. Based on responses, the survey reported that over 65% of their employees were considered Catalysts or Advocates for the organization. The highest scoring factors included “I have respect for my supervisor”, “I would recommend Silver Maples to a loved one”, and “The organization is living up to their mission and goals.” JoAnne Reynolds, Director of Human Resources shares, “These results are a reason for celebration! We are outperforming a majority of senior living communities and have created an atmosphere that will continue to allow us to attract and retain highly engaged employees. We are committed to preserving this culture, and will continue to develop strong personal connections while advancing our mission.” The staff certainly agree saying, “Leadership is great at Silver Maples, they offer opportunities to grow the scope of my department,” “I feel very blessed to be a part of this amazing organization as we look to provide the best possible care and services for our residents.” Even a young waitstaff employee shared, “Best first job ever!”

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood was built over 21 years ago to provide housing options and a lifestyle that encourages older adults to take an active role in their lives. As a leader in the industry, Silver Maples is passionate about creating and supporting a positive aging experience for their residents. Our warm, vibrant community culture and beautiful wooded setting is an ideal location for those looking for independent or assisted living homes in southeast Michigan. If you’re interested in learning more about our retirement neighborhood near Ann Arbor, visit www.silvermaples.org, connect with us on Facebook or Instagram or call (734) 475-4111 to schedule and visit and see it for yourself.

