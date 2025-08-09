August 08, 2025

Silver Maples of Chelsea and Chelsea Senior Center Announce the 2025 Kaleidoscope Fundraising Concert

STN Staff

Chelsea

Community News

Silver Maples of Chelsea and the Chelsea Senior Center will present the 2025 Kaleidoscope Fundraising Concert, featuring big band group The Rhythm Society Orchestra on Aug 19 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

The night will begin with a fundraising reception at 6 p.m. before the performance begins at 7 p.m. The concert is completely free and open to the public.

The Kaleidoscope concert series, a monthly event hosted by Silver Maples of Chelsea, is designed for the enjoyment of Chelsea area seniors. Donations go towards further community events in the upcoming year.

The Rhythm Society Orchestra is a 15-piece band that recreates the sounds and sights of the big band era, featuring the swing music and pop vocal crooners of the time.

For more information about the Kaleidoscope Concert Series, sponsorship opportunities, or the fundraising event, please contact Winn at [email protected].

Event Details:

  • What: 2025 Kaleidoscope Fundraising Concert featuring The Rhythm Society Orchestra
  • When: Tuesday, August 19
    • Fundraising Reception: 6:00 PM
    • Concert: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Where: Chelsea High School Auditorium
  • Admission: No tickets required- Free to attend- Contributions appreciated

For additional details, please contact Winn Nichols at [email protected]

CSC, Silver Maples

