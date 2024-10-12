Silver Maples Rises to 5th on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services

Silver Maples of Chelsea Retirement Neighborhood is proud to announce its 2024 ranking in the top 5 Best Workplaces in Aging Services for small and medium-sized senior housing organizations, awarded by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® This significant leap from the 17th spot they earned in 2021 underscores Silver Maples’ commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture for its employees.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is produced in partnership with Great Place to Work®, a global authority in workplace culture. Using their proprietary Trust Index™ survey, Great Place to Work has spent 30 years measuring the essential qualities that define great workplaces, such as trust in management, strong connections with colleagues, and overall loyalty to the organization.

The survey collects input from a diverse group of employees, ensuring it reflects the experiences and perspectives on workplace culture of individuals at every level, from new hires and part-time staff to long-tenured employees, and across all demographic groups.

“We’re excited to see Silver Maples recognized for the positive work environment we’ve built,” said JoAnne Reynold, Vice President of Human Resources at Silver Maples. “Our rise to 5th place on this prestigious list is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our incredible staff, and it motivates us to continue improving the experience for everyone in our community.”

Silver Maples has long been committed to fostering a supportive, inclusive workplace culture. Remarkably, 15% of Silver Maples’ staff have been part of the community for over 10 years, a testament to the organization’s focus on retention and creating long-term growth opportunities for its employees.

“Being recognized on this list again is truly an honor,” said JoAnne Reynolds. “Our highly engaged employees, many of whom have been with us for years and are passionate about serving older adults, are what make Silver Maples of Chelsea not only a fantastic place to work but also a wonderful place for our residents to live. I couldn’t be more proud of our team members — they genuinely deserve this recognition. This award -highlights that fostering a culture of trust and supporting staff longevity empowers our team’s commitment to excellence, ultimately enhancing the positive aging experience we’re creating for those who call Silver Maples home. It’s a win-win!”

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive, with Great Place to Work® collecting data from companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S. over the past year. For the 2024 list, more than 181,000 employees from senior housing and care services participated in the survey. In this year’s survey, 91% of Silver Maples of Chelsea’s employees said Silver Maples is a great place to work. This number is 34% higher than the average U.S. company.

In order to determine the rankings, Great Place to Work® collects detailed information from each company, including industry, revenue, size, and employee demographics. The highest-ranking companies offer a culture of generosity, care, and innovation, consistently meeting the needs of their employees both inside and outside the workplace. Silver Maples’ recognition as the 5th Best Workplace in Aging Services for 2024 reaffirms its role as a leader in creating a rewarding and inclusive environment for all employees.