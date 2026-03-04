Single-Hauler Trash Collection is Coming Soon to Dexter Twp

It’s just weeks away that the reality of trash collection services will change in Dexter Township.

Leading up to this, Dexter Township continues to get the word out on what residents need to do.

“The Dexter Township Board of Trustees approved the signing of a contract with Waste Management (WM) to become the single trash hauler in Dexter Township, effective April 1, 2026,” the township said in a March 2 update. “This means that only WM will be authorized to perform curbside trash removal in Dexter Township.”

As a catch-up for anyone, a single hauler “means one company is authorized to pick up refuse, recyclables and compost at the curb within Dexter Township. No other providers can legally operate within the Township.”

The township said the services that will be available in this new set-up will be weekly pickup of trash, recycling and yard waste.

The reasons behind this change to single-hauler include that it’s expected to be significantly cheaper, the communication with WM is expected to be better, reducing the number of very heavy garbage trucks on the roads protects the investment the township makes in gravel roads maintenance, and environmental stewardship in that the township’s contract with WM ensures recycling and compost will be properly handled.

Here’s the cost breakdown according to Dexter Township:

Residents will be billed directly on a quarterly basis. The first-year quarterly flat rates for each service are listed below.

Trash: $40.56

Recycle: $29.25

Yard Waste: $22.50

Should you choose to have curbside trash and recycling services, your total quarterly cost for example would be $69.81.

The township is asking residents if they have not completed the enrollment form with Dexter Township, they will need to establish service through WM directly after April 1, 2026.

In the meantime, residents need to make sure they contact their current provider and cancel their service with them by March 31, 2026 and request they come and collect their carts.

Please note that if your cart is not collected by April 20, 2026 you will be able to complete a cart collection survey that will be available on the Dexter Township website until May 11, 2026.

There are important dates coming up related to this, so those with questions can go to https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov/curbside-collection/.

Questions can also be directed to [email protected]