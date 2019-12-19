Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Sean Dalton |

There’s a moment during the December 6 girls varsity basketball home game between Chelsea and Divine Child that was pivotal and might not have happened if two of the players didn’t both share the name McCalla and also a special family bond that has had athletics included as a key component throughout their young lives.

Prior to team captain Riley Davis sinking a stunning three-point shot that tied up the game in the final moments, Emily and Megan McCalla did something they’ve been doing together since they were small children; they utilized their close sibling connection and relationship to read each other on the court.

“You can tell in pictures that (Megan) will be shooting it and I’ll be out there to just make that one more pass or I’ll drive in and I know Megan’s going to fill in behind me,” Emily explained of the sisters’ anticipation of each other.

Emily drove in with the ball against the Falcons, Megan was right where Emily knew she would be since they’ve been playing this game together all along, and Megan took the shot that made the sum of the Bulldogs points tally square up with Divine Child’s 37 point total for a tie with Riley’s three-pointer.

Of course, the McCalla’s have been playing with Davis and other players for years, as well. But close sisters are tight knit and the McCalla’s are an athletics family with coaching experience under their belts on the parental side.

Emily, a junior, and Megan, a freshman; have been playing basketball since kindergarten and have always stuck close together due to the nature of their relationship. Megan is always chasing after her older sister, which is easy in the basketball world since she has almost two inches of height advantage on Emily.

“I’ve always played up just because I’ve always been bigger and taller than everyone else,” Megan explained of why she and her sister have been so close on their basketball journey despite the age gap.

After moving to Chelsea from Grass Lake, the pair played a great deal of recreational and travel basketball, in addition to softball (their other favorite sport), and once in middle school, they continued playing together with a brief gap due to Emily transitioning to high school while Megan was still in middle school.

The gap was short-lived though, and the experience further highlighted that an important lesson that the McCalla sisters have learned in their time playing basketball. That lesson involves the importance of strengthening a team by building strong relationships between teammates, which the Chelsea girls’ varsity team has done diligently during the fall.

“I think you need to have the bonds off the court as well as on the court,” Emily said. “If you’re not getting along on the court then you’re not going to click. It’s not going to be as fluid. That’s why we do team bonding at people’s houses after games and just spend those extra couple of hours together getting to know each other.”

The McCalla’s attribute their team’s success more so to the strong connections between all of the girls’ varsity basketball players and the sheer talent of their teammates than anything else.

Regardless of the reason, Chelsea’s varsity girls basketball squad is having a great season with four victories as of publishing. In addition to the Divine Child 39 to 37 squeaker, the Bulldogs handily defeated Marshall during the December 3 home game.

The December 13 home game (the third total so far) against Stockbridge was a tight 55 to 44 win for the Bulldogs and Chelsea took it to Pinckney this past Tuesday, December 17 with a 66 to 26 defeat.

All in all the McCalla sisters are part of a girls basketball machine that continues to roll onward with a game against Jackson on their home turf in December 20 and Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac on January 10.

Those hoping to replicate the same success should consider just getting to know what’s going on in the lives of your teammates and care about them.

“Just being together helps,” Megan said. “When you get to know each other outside of the game, then it’s just easier to get to know them on the court. I get to know the stuff that they struggle with (in their lives). We’ll go out for team breakfast and we just bond.”

So how far will the McCalla’s take their sibling basketball synergy?

It may end at high school, as the pair want to attend different colleges, but that’s a story for another day a couple of years down the road.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for the McCalla sisters because, in addition to knowing each other on the court, the pair drive each other to achieve greater and greater things on the court with each passing day and game they play together.