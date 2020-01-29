Advertisement





The Dexter basketball team could not overcome a slow start as Pinckney used a big first half and held on to defeat the Dreadnaughts 53-47 Tuesday night.

Pinckney outscored the Dreads 15-8 in the opening quarter behind nine first quarter points by Dylan Reason.

Marco Lucchesi hit a pair of triples in the second quarter, but the Pirates increased their lead to 13 points 32-19 with a 17-12 run.

The Dreads struggles continued in the third quarter scoring just seven points as Pinckney extended its lead to 17 at 43-26 heading to the fourth.

Dexter finally got on track in the fourth by putting up 21 points behind eight points from Colin Parachek, but it wasn’t enough as the Pirates went 8 for 14 from the line in the fourth to seal the win.

Lucchesi and Parachek scored 13 points each to lead Dexter. Ryan Trinkle and Brennan Parachek added six each, Cal Bavineau four, Chad Robards, three, Aidan Dexter and Dane Wiegers one each.

Reason led Pinckney with 20 points, while Luke Lowell added 14.

The Dreadnaughts fell to 3-3 in the SEC White and 6-4 overall. They host rival Chelsea Friday night in a key SEC White game as both teams try to stay within striking distance of Ypsilanti Lincoln for the top spot in the conference.