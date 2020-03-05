Advertisement





An amazing season came to a disappointing end Wednesday night as the Dexter girls basketball team fell to South Lyon East 52-39 in the D1 district semifinal at Brighton.

South Lyon jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead to start the game and lead 16-4 after one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts continued to struggle in the second quarter as the Cougars would grow to as much as 15 in the quarter. Dexter would cut the lead to 25-12 at the break.

East’s lead would grow to 18 in the third before the Dreads went on a 14-3 run to cut the lead to seven 37-30 and had the momentum going in to the final quarter.

The Cougars slammed the door on any thoughts of a comeback with an 8-1 run to start the fourth and cruised to the win from there.

Kylie Cabana led Dexter with 12 points, while Brianna Rodriguez added 10. Kaila Simpson and Kylee Niswonger scored six each and Sydney Pnacek four.

The Dreadnaughts finished the season with an 18-4 overall record.