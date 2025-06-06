Small Business Workshop Coming to Dexter

Ann Arbor Spark to present on SizeUp and their Small Business Support Program

The City of Dexter, Ann Arbor SPARK, and the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Small Business Workshop on June 12 at Dexter City Hall. The workshop is open to all local small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Date: June 12, 2025

Time: 8:30 am – 9:30 am

Location: Dexter City Hall, 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI 48130

At the workshop, attendees will learn about SizeUp, a powerful new, data-driven tool designed to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs make informed decisions.

SizeUp is innovative platform that provides insights across four key modules, each designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs make smarter, data-driven decisions:

Small Business Insights – This tool enables business owners to compare their performance against competitors and industry benchmarks. Users can analyze revenue estimates, employee salaries, and local market conditions to understand how they stack up against similar businesses in their industry. This insight helps entrepreneurs identify strengths, uncover areas for improvement, and develop strategies for sustainable growth.

This tool enables business owners to compare their performance against competitors and industry benchmarks. Users can analyze revenue estimates, employee salaries, and local market conditions to understand how they stack up against similar businesses in their industry. This insight helps entrepreneurs identify strengths, uncover areas for improvement, and develop strategies for sustainable growth. Small Business Advisor – Offering tailored guidance, this module delivers customized recommendations to help businesses thrive. Entrepreneurs can explore data-driven strategies on marketing, operational efficiency, and financial planning, all based on real-time analytics and local economic trends. By using these insights, business owners can make informed decisions that drive profitability and long-term success.

Offering tailored guidance, this module delivers customized recommendations to help businesses thrive. Entrepreneurs can explore data-driven strategies on marketing, operational efficiency, and financial planning, all based on real-time analytics and local economic trends. By using these insights, business owners can make informed decisions that drive profitability and long-term success. Shop Local – Designed to foster connections within the local economy, this module helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers and suppliers. Whether looking to find local vendors, establish partnerships, or expand a customer base, the Shop Local feature provides critical market data to strengthen community-based business networks.

Designed to foster connections within the local economy, this module helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers and suppliers. Whether looking to find local vendors, establish partnerships, or expand a customer base, the Shop Local feature provides critical market data to strengthen community-based business networks. Pulse – A real-time economic intelligence tool, Pulse tracks consumer spending patterns, business trends, and local economic activity. Business owners can use this module to assess shifts in the marketplace, spot emerging opportunities, and adapt to changing consumer demands. By staying informed on economic trends, businesses can pivot strategies effectively and remain competitive in their industry.

Coffee and donuts will be available. Interested small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can RSVP for the event by contacting the Office of Community Development at 734-580-2233.