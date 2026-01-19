Snow Squall Warning Issued Until 12PM for Washtenaw County

A Severe Snow Squall Warning has been issued for Washtenaw and Wayne counties in Michigan, effective immediately until noon EST, presenting intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds over 35 mph, significantly impairing visibility and creating potentially dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Michigan…

Southeastern Washtenaw County in southeastern Michigan…

* Until noon EST.

* At 1109 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from near Manchester to near Willis to Romulus, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than

one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and webcams.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

This includes the following highways…

I-275 between mile markers 8 and 21.

I-94 between mile markers 174 and 196.

US-23 between mile markers 26 and 37.

Locations impacted include…

Ann Arbor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Canton, Belleville,

Willis, Wayne, Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Whittaker, New

Boston, Sumpter Township, Willow, and Waltz.

