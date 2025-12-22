December 22, 2025

Some New and Interesting Courses are coming to Saline High School

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

A range of learning opportunities are expected to come to Saline High School (SHS) next year after the introduction of a variety of new courses at the December 9 Saline Area Schools (SAS) Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education approved a list of new courses to be added to the 2026/27 SHS Course Catalog, which was submitted by Kara Davis, SAS’s Executive Director of Teaching & Learning.

  • Sports Video Production I
  • Business Law and Ethics
  • Introduction to Accounting
  • History Through Film
  • A World on Fire: Chronicles of Courage Throughout History
  • Sports Economics: The Money Behind the Game
  • Mechatronics and Robotics
  • AP Cybersecurity I and II
  • Underwater Robotics and ROV Engineering
  • Introduction to Fitness
  • Unified Art

In her report to the superintendent and school board, Davis gave a description of each course. Here are a few of them:

A World on Fire: Chronicles of Courage Throughout History – Provides a chronological study of World War II and related historical events, blending strategic analysis with human experience through primary sources and personal narratives.

Sports Economics: The Money Behind the Game – Examines how economic forces, including such things as contracts, NIL deals, stadium funding, and media rights, influence decision-making, competition, culture, and opportunity across the sports industry on and off the field.

AP Cybersecurity I and II – Prepares students to analyze vulnerabilities, implement layered defenses, and detect cyberattacks to protect systems, networks, and data, culminating in the opportunity to earn the AP Cybersecurity Credential.

Unified Art – Brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities to collaboratively create meaningful artwork, build communication and leadership skills, and participate in inclusive creative experiences and public art projects.

