Sounds & Sights Seeks 2025 Performers

Chelsea’s Sounds & Sights has opened applications for the summer of 2025.

Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, a weekly festival hosted in Chelsea during the summers, hosts a variety of artists both musical and otherwise to encourage people to engage with the community and local businesses. For nine weeks from 6:30-8:30pm, Main St will have entertainment and artistic acts for anyone to come and see, no fee required, as well as a variety of businesses that stay open late for the festival.

Chelsea’s statue walk is also along Main St and is another artistic attraction for those in the community to enjoy.

Both musical and non-musical acts are welcome to apply to perform. Applications are due Feb 14 and require the group or individual who will be performing’s name and contact information, along with availability. Applications are available at the Chelsea city website.

