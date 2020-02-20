Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Sean Dalton |

A report by staff and some students from South Meadows presented a look at learning for all students at the most recent Chelsea Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

South Meadows Principal Stacie Battaglia painted a picture of staff that is very happy doing their job that they work hard at each day.

“I have a tremendous staff here at South who work hard each and every day to reach all learners,” Battaglia said. “Hearing the students share and speak so confidently tonight was tremendous; I could not be more proud.”

Advertisement

Battaglia introduced Special Education teacher Tara Thorburn, who then presented with two students from her program.

Thorburn explained the philosophy of working with the district’s lowest learners, “If they can’t learn how we teach, we need to teach how they learn.”

She and her students then shared with the school board and community all aspects of their learning program from academics, to social skills and even cooking lessons.

Thorburn then highlighted the fact that their learning doesn’t just happen at school, but also “outside of our walls,” with field trips to other school buildings and local businesses including the Police and Fire Stations.

These trips give the students the opportunity to learn about life skills, community, and even manners and interacting with others.

Thorburn then shared pieces of the academic curriculum that are modified to support all learners and her students answered a couple questions about their Historical Fiction unit which is focusing on Michigan in 1837.

Battaglia then introduced fifth-grade teacher, Tracy Heydlauff, who talked about what a special place South Meadows is and her love for teaching at South Meadows. She even shared that she was a student at South Meadows while she was growing up, and happens to be teaching right in her old second-grade classroom.

Heydlauff thanked the elementary schools’ Parent Teacher Organization for generously granting money this year that the fifth-grade staff used to purchase updated Historical Fiction book sets.

She then had several fifth-grade students present to the board their thoughts about the books they had read in the unit as well as the impact that the Historical Fiction unit has had on them as readers.

Battaglia then thanked the staff, students, and parents of South Meadows for sharing their learning with the School Board and community stating that she is “so proud of the efforts of her staff and students.”

The information in this report was provided by South Meadows Principal Stacie Battaglia.