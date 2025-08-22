Southwind Foods Recalls Shrimp for Cesium-137 Contamination

A recent recall by Southwind Foods, LLC highlights the critical importance of food safety. The company has voluntarily recalled certain frozen shrimp products due to potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. This recall, announced on August 21, 2025, affects various shrimp brands, including Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street.

The frozen shrimp, distributed between July 17 and August 8, 2025, reached retailers in states such as Alabama, Arizona, California, and others. The possible contamination was discovered in shipping containers processed by BMS Foods in Indonesia. While no illnesses have been reported, long-term exposure to Cs-137 can increase cancer risk.

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the affected products, identifiable by specific UPC and lot numbers. The recall includes items like Frozen Raw Shrimp 31/40 and Cooked Shrimp 71/90. Shoppers should discard these products or return them for a refund.

For questions, consumers can contact Southwind Foods at 1-323-262-8222 during business hours. It’s crucial to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of your pantry items.

