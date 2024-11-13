Sparrows Place Builds a Loving Community for Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Providing a Family-Like Atmosphere and Supportive Living in Washtenaw County

Sparrows Place, also known as “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” is a nonprofit organization rooted in compassion and community support.

Board President Patrick O’Connell explains, “This place exists is because of family, families who got together over 20 years ago because they had something in common. They had an individual who they knew one day would need special care when they weren’t around anymore. And together, they said, ‘We need to create a place where individuals with disabilities can live that will have the same kind of characteristics as our family life does at home.’”

Established from the dreams of parents and community members who wanted to provide meaningful lives for their children with challenging disabilities, Sparrows Place began taking shape as early as 1990. The formal journey commenced in 2005 when a dedicated group founded a preliminary board to bring this vision to life. With a strategic plan, they navigated the many legal and logistical hurdles, finally creating a sanctuary for adults with developmental disabilities.

In January 2008, Sparrows Place opened its doors in Dexter, Michigan, providing Community Living Supports (CLS) to adults in need. By June 2014, the organization expanded its reach to a second location in Saline, broadening its mission to serve more individuals within the Washtenaw County community. The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which ensures its commitment to ethical practices and its alignment with its core values.

O’Connell, brings a wealth of experience to the organization. With 33 years in special education with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, O’Connell has worn many hats, from teaching math and woodshop to juvenile detainees to helping students with Autism Spectrum Disorder thrive in public schools, and later as principal of High Point School. His background makes him an invaluable leader and advocate for those Sparrows Place serves.

The organization promotes a Christian, family-like atmosphere where each person’s personality can shine. Through daily life skills training, recreation, and work activities, Sparrows Place encourages members to find joy and meaning in their lives. This environment has been crafted to ensure that each individual feels seen, valued, and supported.

Since 2012, Sparrows Place has held accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), which conducts regular evaluations to maintain high standards in board policy, program execution, and member satisfaction.

One of Sparrows Place’s current goals is to secure grant funding to become the first direct care provider in Washtenaw County to pay its committed staff a living wage. This goal reflects the organization’s deep appreciation for the caregivers and volunteers who make Sparrows Place a nurturing, supportive environment.

“Each individual has dreams and hopes and abilities, and if they get to use their abilities and do the activities that interest them, those individuals experience a life worth living,” says O’Connell.

For Sparrows Place members, the guiding principle is simple: “Now, this is a life worth living.” This sentiment captures the essence of Sparrows Place—a loving and supportive home where individuals are empowered to be their true selves, connect with others, and live meaningful, joy-filled lives.