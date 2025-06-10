SPD Issues Arrest Warrant for Stolen Water Meters

A warrant for arrest was issued by the Saline Police Department (SPD) on June 3 as a result of an investigation into the city of Saline’s stolen water meters.

According to the police report, the city of Saline replaced its water meters in 2022, and the replaced meters were “sold by Larry Sirls (DPW Supervisor) without authorization” to Alabama resident David Adams. Adams never paid for the meters, which are estimated at a total value of 70 to 80 thousand dollars.

“Larry stated he and the suspect David Adams agreed on a price for the meters at $14,500.00,” the SPD report says. “Larry stated he did not have authority to make the sale, and in hindsight should have gone through his supervisors and city council to make the sale. Larry denied making any money from the sale and denied being involved in the theft of the meters.”

Since the initial sale, monthly penalties for lack of payment have brought the owed amount up to $15,716.45. In a letter dated July 24, 2024, SPD informed Adams that he had been identified as a suspect in an investigation. The next day Adams spoke with the police and informed them that he had taken the water meters and had not intended to pay for them.

“He stated he wanted to pay the outstanding bill in full and wanted to avoid any further problems and possible criminal case,” the report says.

Adams did not follow up with payment to the city after being allotted additional time to raise the funds. The case was sent to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office Dec 10 of last year for a “review of charges.”

The report states that the “case is closed with warrant. Warrant letter sent to suspect.”