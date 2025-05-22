May 22, 2025

PHOTOS: Athletes Shine at Special Olympics Swim Meet in Milan

Photos by Stephen Cook

On May 19, 2025, the Special Olympics Michigan Washtenaw County Area 20 hosted its regional swim meet in Milan, Michigan. The event brought together athletes from across the county to compete in various swimming events, showcasing their dedication and sportsmanship.

Area 20, representing Washtenaw County, is part of the Southeast Region of Special Olympics Michigan and offers 12 sports to over 1,000 participants.

For more information about Area 20 and upcoming events, visit the Special Olympics Michigan Area 20 Facebook page.

