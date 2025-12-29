December 29, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Special Weather Statement Issued 11:15AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

Special Weather Statement Issued 11:15AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement of moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM on December 29, 2025. Intense snow squalls, with snowfall rates exceeding half an inch per hour and gusty northwest winds up to 35 mph, will significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

WEATHER…

* Snow squalls will impact southeastern Michigan during the late
morning to early afternoon.

* Snowfall rates in excess of a half inch per hour will be
possible at times leading to accumulations of a dusting to
localized 2 inches.

* Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 20 and 23 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Visibilities may briefly drop below a half mile due to intense
snow squalls. Rapid fluctuations of visibility will occur.

* Rapid snow accumulations on roadways will lead to slippery
conditions particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Click here to see original alert

Latest articles

Special Weather Statement Issued 11:15AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

House Fire Fatality in Scio Township

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com