Special Weather Statement Issued 11:15AM for Washtenaw County

WEATHER…

* Snow squalls will impact southeastern Michigan during the late

morning to early afternoon.

* Snowfall rates in excess of a half inch per hour will be

possible at times leading to accumulations of a dusting to

localized 2 inches.

* Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 20 and 23 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Visibilities may briefly drop below a half mile due to intense

snow squalls. Rapid fluctuations of visibility will occur.

* Rapid snow accumulations on roadways will lead to slippery

conditions particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

