Special Weather Statement Issued 11:44AM for Washtenaw County

HAZARDS…A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Quick

snow accumulations up to a half-inch will be possible.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT…At 1143 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near

Ypsilanti moving east at 40 MPH.

THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR…

Belleville and Willis around 1150 AM EST.

Romulus around 1155 AM EST.

Taylor around 1200 PM EST.

Flat Rock around 1205 PM EST.

Trenton around 1210 PM EST.

Grosse Ile around 1215 PM EST.

This includes the following highways…

I-75 between mile markers 25 and 45.

I-275 between mile markers 6 and 24.

I-94 between mile markers 155 and 208.

M-14 between mile markers 1 and 10.

US-23 between mile markers 30 and 45.

SAFETY INFO…

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of

heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

