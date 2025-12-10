Special Weather Statement Issued 12:12AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from December 10, 12:12 AM to 3:00 AM EST, due to light to moderate snowfall leading to slick and snow-covered roads, with potential visibility reductions below a mile and wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

As expected, light to briefly moderate intensity snowfall has spread

into Southeast Michigan tonight. Snowfall rates will peak between

0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour. Visibility reductions below a mile

are possible at times. Total new snow accumulations by Wednesday

afternoon range from 1 to 3 inches. Areas south of I-96 should see a

changeover to rain prior to sunrise while temperatures rise some 2F

to 4F above freezing. Warm southerly wind gusts may exceed 30 mph at

times.

Untreated roadways will become slick and snow covered across the

region. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for variable

road conditions. You can obtain the latest road conditions from the

MDOT Michigan Drive Map.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on

stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

