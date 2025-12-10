December 10, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 12:12AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from December 10, 12:12 AM to 3:00 AM EST, due to light to moderate snowfall leading to slick and snow-covered roads, with potential visibility reductions below a mile and wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

As expected, light to briefly moderate intensity snowfall has spread
into Southeast Michigan tonight. Snowfall rates will peak between
0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour. Visibility reductions below a mile
are possible at times. Total new snow accumulations by Wednesday
afternoon range from 1 to 3 inches. Areas south of I-96 should see a
changeover to rain prior to sunrise while temperatures rise some 2F
to 4F above freezing. Warm southerly wind gusts may exceed 30 mph at
times.

Untreated roadways will become slick and snow covered across the
region. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for variable
road conditions. You can obtain the latest road conditions from the
MDOT Michigan Drive Map.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

