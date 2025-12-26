Special Weather Statement Issued 1:55PM for Washtenaw County

A moderate Special Weather Statement is in effect for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw, valid from 1:55 PM to 4:00 PM EST on December 26, 2025, warning of potential hazards from lingering freezing drizzle that may continue for a few hours; exercise caution on untreated surfaces as temperatures hover near freezing.

Freezing rain has largely moved out of the area, although lighter

intensity freezing drizzle may persist for the next couple of

hours. Little to no additional ice accumulations are expected.

Continue to exercise caution when driving or walking, particularly

on untreated surfaces, as temperatures are expected to hold near

freezing through the evening.

Click here to see original alert