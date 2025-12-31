December 31, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 2:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 2:45 PM to 6:00 PM on December 31, 2025, warning of light snowfall leading to slippery roads and reduced visibility due to gusty winds. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and prepare for variable driving conditions.

WEATHER…

* Light snow will move across the area this afternoon and
evening. Accumulation between a half inch and 1 inch is
expected through 7PM.

* Air temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s.

* Wind will be from the west, then shift northwest, sustained at
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph at times.

IMPACTS…

* Light snowfall may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Pockets of moderate snow combined with haze and gusty winds
may reduce visibility to less than 1 mile at times.

Click here to see original alert

