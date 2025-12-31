Special Weather Statement Issued 2:45PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 2:45 PM to 6:00 PM on December 31, 2025, warning of light snowfall leading to slippery roads and reduced visibility due to gusty winds. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and prepare for variable driving conditions.

WEATHER…

* Light snow will move across the area this afternoon and

evening. Accumulation between a half inch and 1 inch is

expected through 7PM.

* Air temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s.

* Wind will be from the west, then shift northwest, sustained at

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph at times.

IMPACTS…

* Light snowfall may lead to slippery roads particularly on

bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Pockets of moderate snow combined with haze and gusty winds

may reduce visibility to less than 1 mile at times.

