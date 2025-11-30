November 30, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 3:53AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Livingston, Washtenaw, and Lenawee areas, in effect from November 30, 3:53 AM to 7:30 AM EST. Light to moderate snow will result in up to 2 inches of accumulation, leading to slippery roads and reduced visibility; motorists should exercise caution and plan for variable driving conditions.

WEATHER…

* Light to briefly moderate snow will continue across the area
through mid morning.

* Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected.

* Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

* Air temperatures 30 to 34 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Accumulating snow will lead to snow covered and slippery
roads.

* Falling snow may briefly lead to visibility below one mile.

