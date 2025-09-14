Special Weather Statement Issued 4:22AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from September 14 at 4:22 AM until 8:30 AM EDT. Areas of dense fog, particularly south of I-94, will cause visibility to drop to a quarter mile or less; drivers should plan for extra travel time and be prepared for fluctuating visibility this morning.

