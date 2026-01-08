Special Weather Statement Issued 4:58AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe, effective from January 8 at 4:58 AM to 8:30 AM EST, warning of locally dense fog that will reduce visibility to around a quarter mile, posing significant risks for morning commuters. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, slow down, and allow extra time for travel.

