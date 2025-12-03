Special Weather Statement Issued 5:05PM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity has been issued for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties, effective from 5:05 PM to 8:15 PM EST on December 3, 2025. Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are expected to develop during the evening commute, potentially causing slippery conditions on roads, bridges, and overpasses; motorists should exercise caution and allow extra time for travel.

An area of very light snow will develop over portions of

Southeast Michigan including Metro Detroit during the evening

commute. Some patchy light freezing drizzle may also mix in with

the light snow. While no significant snow amounts are anticipated,

moisture on area roadways may lead to slippery roadways, bridges,

and overpasses as temperatures are currently in the lower to

middle 20s. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for

variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra

time.

