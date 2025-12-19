December 19, 2025

Special Weather Statement Issued 5:10AM for Washtenaw County

Weather Alerts

Weather

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity is in effect for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe until 8:00 AM EST. The passage of a cold front is leading to a rapid temperature drop below freezing, with winds gusting up to 30 mph and potential patches of black ice on untreated surfaces, posing a significant hazard during the morning commute.

The passing of a cold front is leading to a rapid drop in
temperatures to below freezing as light snowfall moves across
southeast Michigan. Temperatures will continue to fall into the
low to mid 20s by 8 am this morning while winds gust to 30 mph or
greater. Roads, bridges, sidewalks, and any other untreated
surfaces that are still wet from rain and snowmelt may freeze
leading to patches of black ice. Plan on giving yourself extra
time to reach your destination and drive carefully during the
commute this morning. Also use caution while walking on any
untreated sidewalks.

Click here to see original alert

