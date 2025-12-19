Special Weather Statement Issued 5:10AM for Washtenaw County

A Special Weather Statement with moderate severity is in effect for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe until 8:00 AM EST. The passage of a cold front is leading to a rapid temperature drop below freezing, with winds gusting up to 30 mph and potential patches of black ice on untreated surfaces, posing a significant hazard during the morning commute.

The passing of a cold front is leading to a rapid drop in

temperatures to below freezing as light snowfall moves across

southeast Michigan. Temperatures will continue to fall into the

low to mid 20s by 8 am this morning while winds gust to 30 mph or

greater. Roads, bridges, sidewalks, and any other untreated

surfaces that are still wet from rain and snowmelt may freeze

leading to patches of black ice. Plan on giving yourself extra

time to reach your destination and drive carefully during the

commute this morning. Also use caution while walking on any

untreated sidewalks.

